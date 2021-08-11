Five candidates filed to run for the Spring Lake Park School Board by the Aug. 10 filing deadline.
Four of the five candidates will have a seat on the Spring Lake Park School Board after Election Day Nov. 2. Early voting begins Sept. 17.
The five running are incumbent Marilynn Forsberg, of Spring Lake Park; incumbent Michael Kreun, of Blaine; Allie Schmidt, of Blaine; Melody Skelly, of Blaine; and Sam Villella, of Blaine.
The candidates have until Thursday, Aug. 12, to withdraw from the race.
To find out if your area has an election this year, where to vote and what will be on the ballot, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
