The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Anoka County-Blaine Airport a $425,000 grant for the rehabilitation of three taxiways to provide for additional and enhanced lighting.
“This infrastructure investment grant will aid the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in securing the safety of their taxiways,” Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN-6) said in a statement. “I am grateful to Secretary Chao and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their attention to our community, and infrastructure projects across Minnesota. Investments in local airports and transportation improvements help our local economy by promoting growth and access. These improvements will aid the airport in serving Minnesotans in the Sixth Congressional District by ensuring safety for the airport and the surrounding community.”
A representative of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
