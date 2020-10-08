Two police officers and two suspects were taken to the hospital after a vehicle pursuit through Anoka County cities Thursday, Oct. 8.
At 9:07 a.m. Oct. 8 Anoka police responded to a call about suspicious activity in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. The caller suspected a vehicle was being stolen, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
As officers arrived, multiple vehicles fled the area. One crashed nearby and the occupant fled on foot but was taken into custody.
The second vehicle fled but stopped after the tires became deflated. Two occupants then carjacked a nearby vehicle and drove off, leaving the victims on the side of the road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
That stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Anoka, Ramsey and Nowthen before returning to Ramsey, where it was stopped.
In the 4700 block of Juniper Ridge Circle in Ramsey the pursuit ended and a man and woman were taken into custody. The man was injured by a police dog during apprehension, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Multiple squad cars were damaged during the chase, and two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Formal charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing by the Anoka and Ramsey police departments and the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from the Anoka, Ramsey and Coon Rapids police departments as well as Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the pursuit.
