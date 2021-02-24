Four Anoka-Hennepin teachers have been nominated for 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Paul Heida, Todd Hunter, Joleen Lundin and Jamie Weisz are among the 75 candidates statewide who have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
This year’s program will name the 57th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include prekindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose the finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, may be postponed.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program is organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota.
