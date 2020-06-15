After a thrilling debut tournament a year ago, 3M Open tournament officials announced June 15 that the 2020 PGA TOUR’s 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, will be conducted without spectators in accordance to current Minnesota state guidelines in place due to COVID-19.
As the well-being of the Blaine and surrounding communities remains of utmost importance, the 3M Open and 3M Open Fund will continue to work with the PGA TOUR and local and state government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the players, caddies and essential personnel who are allowed on the grounds at the 3M Open.
After a 91-day hiatus, the PGA TOUR successfully resumed play last week without spectators in Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge and will do so for at least the next three events in South Carolina, Connecticut and Michigan.
“Even without spectators, the 3M Open will remain a platform to give back and build more resilient communities,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs. “Sports has the unique ability to unite people and that has been a cornerstone of 3M’s partnership with the PGA TOUR for many years. We look forward to strengthening our social impact through the 3M Open Fund with this year’s tournament.”
Last year, the 3M Open Fund donated more than $1.5 million toward Minnesota nonprofits, sponsored hundreds of hours of community volunteering and hosted a toy drive for the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
The 3M Open staff would like to thank golf and sports fans, in general, throughout the region for their understanding as well as many corporate partners, ticket and hospitality purchasers, and the hundreds of volunteers for their continued support through this unprecedented time.
“We had parallel plans in place allowing for a limited number of spectators on the grounds, but we understand the need to conduct this event in this fashion as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” said 3M Open Executive Tournament Director Hollis Cavner. “We’re still very excited about the opportunity to showcase the 3M Open and its community impact to the world through the PGA TOUR’s media partners, including Golf Channel and CBS domestically.”
Individual ticket purchases made via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within the next 30 days.
The 3M Open inaugural tournament was won by Matthew Wolff in thrilling fashion in July 2019, marking the first PGA TOUR stop in Minnesota in 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.