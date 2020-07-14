The PGA Tour’s second annual 3M Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Tournament officials announced six player exemptions July 14, which have been offered and officially accepted, for the 156-player field who will compete.
“This group of players, who are not otherwise exempt to get in the tournament, represent different stages of golf careers as well as individuals who are outstanding gentlemen,” said 3M Open Executive Director Hollis Cavner. “We are also glad we can share a few spots with players who have Minnesota ties, giving them a chance to represent our community and state. “
One of the exemptions was offered by Cavner last week to Angus Flanagan, following his victory at the Minnesota State Open on July 9.
“This was totally unexpected and a real surprise,” said Flanagan, who is a rising senior member of the University of Minnesota golf team. “Every amateur dreams of teeing it up with your heroes. I cannot believe how lucky I am. It is a great honor for me.’
Each PGA TOUR event is granted at least eight sponsor exemptions based on certain categories in the competition guidelines.
Tom Lehman played in the inaugural 3M Open last year as a sponsor exemption. The Minnesota native, who attended the University of Minnesota, was 6-under-par heading into the weekend and on Saturday was paired with eventual champion Matthew Wolff, who shot a 62 that day and vaulted to the top of the leaderboard. Lehman would finish tied for 58th at 7-under. Lehman, who assisted in the original and redesign of TPC Twin Cities, is a former World No. 1, winner of the 1996 Open championship and the only player in golf history to earn Player of the Year honors on all three PGA Tours.
Flanagan is from Woking, England. He has been selected to represent Europe on this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup team. During his junior season at the University of Minnesota, he was named third-team All-America by Golfweek. Last week he shot a course-record 64 at Royal Golf Club to win the Minnesota State Open. Flanagan won the Big Ten individual title his sophomore year.
Erik van Rooyenplayed golf at the University of Minnesota starting in 2009 and turned pro in 2013. Following his junior season, he was awarded the Tom Lehman Player of the Year Award by the coaching staff. The South African plays primarily on the European Tour, where he won his first tournament in 2019 and lost in a playoff. He is currently ranked among the top 50 in the world.
Sahith Theegala is a 23-year-old from Chino Hills, Calif., who swept the 2019 college Player of the Year awards while playing for Pepperdine.
Matthias Schwab plays on the European Tour and last year the 25-year-old had a solo runner-up finish, lost in a playoff and also finished tied for fourth. He is from Austria and played at Vanderbilt. He is currently among the top 100 in the world.
Bernd Wiesberger is from Austria and the 34-year-old also plays on the European Tour. In 2019 he finished third on the Race to Dubai standings on the strength of three victories that year. He has won seven times on the European Tour and is currently ranked among the top 30 in the world.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3M Open will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on site. For more information, visit www.3MOpen.com.
The 3M Open has identified eight major charity partners for this year’s tournament: M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Greater Twin Cities United Way, VEAP, Urban Ventures, Lake Street Council, YWCA of Minneapolis, YWCA of St. Paul and the Science Museum of Minnesota.
