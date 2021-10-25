The 35th Annual Gray Ghost 5K run and 1-mile fitness walk will be held in Anoka Saturday, Oct. 30.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Franklin Elementary School, 215 W. Main St., Anoka, and the run begins at 12:50 p.m., kicking off Anoka Halloween’s Grande Day Parade.
Register for the race at grayghostrun.com or on the day of the race.
The 5K course is Chip Timed USATF Certified with age group awards three deep in nine age groups. Long-sleeved, moisture-wicking technical shirts and refreshments are available for finishers of either event.
Runners should come early because many people will be arriving in Anoka for the parade. Costumes are encouraged and could win an award. Animals are not allowed on the race course.
For more race information visit grayghostrun.com or call Peter Turok at 763-421-7130 or Karen Hillerman at 612-558-7433.
