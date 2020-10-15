Three people have been identified and charged in a high-speed chase stemming from an Anoka car theft.
Bailey Brittney Held, 23, of Brooklyn Park, faces one felony count of simple robbery and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Ahmed Bahaa Abdelhafiz, 30, of Blaine, faces one felony count of simple robbery, one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Jonnilee Marie Seeman, 22, of Waite Park, faces one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Oct. 8 officers were dispatched to a vehicle theft at M.H.C. Imports on West Main Street in Anoka. An employee told officers he had noticed a white car was missing from the lot when he arrived at work.
Officers found broken glass on the ground. Another employee noted a lapse in the security footage between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., and the car keys were still at the business.
Just after 9 a.m. law enforcement received a call about suspicious activity on Maple Avenue in Anoka. The caller reported three people were putting a white car onto a trailer, which was attached to a black car. The caller reported the white car’s alarm had gone off and the three people removed the battery.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the driver, later identified as Abdelhafiz. While speaking with him, officers observed the white vehicle matched the vehicle stolen from the auto shop earlier that morning. Abdelhafiz then drove off, according to the complaint. An officer drew his service pistol and told him to stop, but Abdelhafiz did not, the charges say.
Seeman got into a maroon vehicle parked on the street and drove off, despite law enforcement orders to stop, according to the complaint. She followed Abdelhafiz but crashed her vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was caught after a short chase, the charges say.
Officers found Abdelhafiz driving the black vehicle nearby, but the trailer was no longer attached, according to the complaint.
During the pursuit Abdelhafiz reportedly stopped his vehicle, then ran up to a white SUV stopped on Highway 10 and ordered the occupants out. He and Held then drove off in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Officers attempted a PIT maneuver, but were unsuccessful. Abdelhafiz rammed two squad cars before crashing in a residential neighborhood, the charges say.
The chase went over 30 miles through Anoka, Ramsey and Nowthen before returning to Ramsey with Abdelhafiz exceeding 120 mph and driving in oncoming traffic several times, according to the complaint.
Held and Abdelhafiz were arrested, but Abdelhafiz allegedly resisted arrest and was taken to the hospital for a dog bite.
Held and Seeman are scheduled for an omnibus hearing Nov. 9. Abdelhafiz is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.