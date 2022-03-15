Two teachers in the Anoka-Hennepin School District and one in the Columbia Heights School District are among 25 semifinalists for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor. An independent selection panel of 22 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 77 candidates from across the state.
Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.
Candidates include prekindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools.
From the Anoka-Hennepin School District, Mary Betland and Megan Rafferty are semifinalists.
Betland is an English teacher at Jackson Middle School in Champlin, and Rafferty is an English as a second language teacher at Mississippi Elementary School in Coon Rapids.
Ariane Kokes, of Columbia Heights Public Schools, was also named a semifinalist. She is an art teacher for pre-K through fifth grade at North Park School for Innovation in Fridley.
The panel will select about 10 finalists from among the group. The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Natalia Benjamin, will announce her successor at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, tentatively scheduled for May 1 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
