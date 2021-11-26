Three were adults found dead in a Fridley residence Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Fridley police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded to a report of three deceased adults in a residence near the 5900 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Investigators found no obvious signs of trauma, and there is no threat to the public, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
