Northwest Passage High School, a small, project-based learning charter school in Coon Rapids, hosted a graduation ceremony last week.
The 21 graduates heard speeches from Director Peter Wieczorek and three students: Emma Manning, Sam Wicklund and William Grigor. The unifying themes were resilience, unity and opportunity.
“I’ve been saying that this will be the year with an asterisk next to it, because of COVID, but these graduates earned every bit of the accolades we are giving them tonight,” Wieczorek said. “They worked hard and deserve serious recognition.”
The event took place at the Courtyards of Andover.
NWPHS adjusted to pandemic restrictions over the past year to offer learning both in-person and remotely, depending on student needs and family schedules.
“With a small staff that is able to build strong relationships with our students, we met the challenges of this year without compromising student learning,” Wieczorek said.
