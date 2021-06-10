The 63rd Fridley High School commencement ceremony honored 206 graduates June 3 at Bob O’Neill Field at the high school.
The graduation ceremony was the first time the Class of 2021 was fully reunited after transitioning to distance learning in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Magaly Ruiz Barrios gave the welcome address and discussed the frustration of lost experiences.
“Our senior year was cut short, and those memories that we planned and dreamed about never happened,” Ruiz Barrios said. “But this is just the beginning, and we are the future. I promise there is no other class in the world that is as strong as the Class of 2021.”
Student speakers Grace Brant and George Ombuya also emphasized strength in their joint speech.
“We are proud to have pushed ourselves, despite the never-ending challenges we faced,” Brant said. “As a class, we have faced the unknown and changing future ahead of us with confidence, not fear.”
“We never could have expected a deadly pandemic would have affected our junior and senior years, but here we are ... stronger because we made it through,” Ombuya said.
Hasna Mohamed encouraged her classmates to have the courage to make a difference. “The Class of 2021 is full of bright, enthusiastic and passionate human beings who are part of an entire generation of people who are currently, and will continue, to create positive changes,” she said.
Elected to give the faculty address by the senior class, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and English teacher Elizabeth Jensen praised the graduates for navigating the uncharted waters of the past two years.
“I hope that when you look back at your high school years, you remember this was a time of great resilience and great change,” Jensen said. “You are focused on social justice and making sure that everyone has a place in this world. You are exactly who I hope will change this world for the better.”
“Each and every one of you rose to the challenge,” Superintendent Kim Hiel said. “Class of 2021, there is nothing that you cannot do. We are confident that you will continue to rise above for the rest of your life.”
