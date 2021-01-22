Show off your hearty Minnesotan constitution by taking park in Spring Lake Park’s 2021 Polar Trek Challenge that started Monday, Jan. 4, and ends Friday, April 30.
You’ll have four months to complete the total distance of one of three trek options:
• Trek to North Branch = 45 miles, fee $30.
• Trek to Hinckley = 81 miles, fee $35.
• Trek to Duluth = 154 miles, fee $40.
You can choose to walk, jog, run, bike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski — whichever option fits your fancy on that particular day.
All participants will receive a medal and a shirt, with additional swag items for the higher difficulty treks. Swag items will be mailed out to participants within three weeks of registration closing.
Participants can join the Facebook group at tinyurl.com/y2kqdyv7 to interact with fellow trekkers.
To sign up for Spring Lake Park’s 2021 Polar Trek Challenge, visit tinyurl.com/y5yupme3.
