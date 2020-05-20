The National Sports Center announced today, May 20, that all planned tournaments and leagues produced by the NSC, including the 2020 Target USA CUP, have been canceled through July of 2020. The decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, referees, employees, volunteers and fans. Due to COVID-19, the safety risk, and the implications it has caused around the world, the NSC is unable to host these events, including the international youth soccer tournament this year.
The NSC was slated to produce four youth soccer tournaments, adult league hockey and soccer and a variety of development sport programs in the months of June and July. For the past 35 years, the NSC has welcomed teams from across the globe for a one-of-a-kind international youth soccer experience – Target USA Cup. In 2019, Target USA CUP welcomed 1,152 teams from 22 states and 20 countries, once again owning its status as the largest youth soccer tournament in the United States.
“For 35 years Target USA CUP has been known for being much more than just a soccer tournament. The international flare from players and referees, the variety of activities around campus during the week, pin trading and our Opening Ceremonies event all help to create our one-of-a-kind experience,” said Todd Johnson, Executive Director of the National Sports Center. “In addition to safety, we knew that it would be impossible for us to create an event with the caliber of activities and offerings that our players have come to look forward to year after year.”
The National Sports Center and Target look forward to welcoming teams and fans back to a bigger and better event in 2021.
The National Sports Center will continue to rent its facilities to outside renters to use as practice and training facilities during the months of June and July. Victory Links Golf Course on the NSC campus will continue to be open to the public for play as well.
“Our team has created a safe operations policy and we will continue to work with outside partners to ensure that athletes can use our facilities in a safe manner,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.