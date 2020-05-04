The 2020 St. Francis Pioneer Days festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as we’d like to hold this event at another time this year... the right thing to do is cancel it,” festival organizers wrote in the announcement online. “We are wishing our friends, family and community– health, patience and strength during these times... stay tuned for additional opportunities to have fun and support each other.”
The 56th annual Pioneer Days had been scheduled June 12-14.
Learn more about the festival at stfrancischamber.org/pioneer-days.
