Below are preliminary results from primary races in ABC Newspapers' coverage area as reported by the Secretary of State's Office.
Results posted on election night are not be final, because a court order requires that absentee ballots sent on or before Election Day that arrive on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13, must also be counted. Final results will be made official by the Anoka County Canvass Board at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.
Learn more about the results from the Secretary of State's Office here.
This story will be updated.
3rd Congressional District
Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 99.6% of precincts reporting
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Kendall Qualls
|24,338
|75.86%
|Leslie Davis
|7,743
|24.14%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Dean Phillips
|67,673
|90.90%
|Cole Young
|6,772
|9.10%
5th Congressional District
Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 97.9% of precincts reporting
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Michael Moore
|842
|100.00%
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Lacy Johnson
|8,553
|76.67%
|Danielle Stella
|2,085
|18.69%
|Dalia Al-Aqidi
|517
|4.63%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Daniel Patrick McCarthy
|1,727
|1.10%
|Les Lester
|1,113
|0.71%
|John Mason
|2,433
|1.55%
|Ilhan Omar
|89,532
|57.21%
|Antone Melton-Meaux
|61,704
|39.43%
6th Congressional District
Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 84.7% of precincts reporting
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Tom Emmer
|24,794
|87.13%
|Patrick Munro
|3,661
|12.87%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Tawnja Zahradka
|23,867
|100.00%
Minnesota House District 31A
Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 15 out of 18 precincts reporting
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Beau C. Hullermann
|254
|13.42%
|Kurt Daudt
|1,639
|86.58%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Brad Brown
|1,043
|100.00%
Minnesota House District 38A
Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Donald Raleigh
|1,477
|55.82%
|Kelly Gunderson
|395
|14.93%
|Doug Malsom
|774
|29.25%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Kris Fredrick
|2,626
|100.00%
Anoka County Board District 6
Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Cindy Hansen
|2,634
|43.70%
|Kevin Ryan
|509
|8.44%
|Jeff Reinert
|2,885
|47.86%
Anoka mayor
Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Barbara Deeds Baldwin
|570
|28.20%
|Phil Rice
|1,216
|60.17%
|Shane Perry
|235
|11.63%
Blaine mayor
Top 2 on November ballot, 8 out of 9 precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Keri Rose
|1,060
|13.42%
|Richard Paul
|513
|6.49%
|Stephen Berk
|1,099
|13.91%
|Tim Sanders
|3,770
|47.73%
|Mike Bourke
|1,457
|18.45%
Blaine City Council Ward 1
Top 2 on November ballot, 24 out of 25 precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Morgan Wells
|387
|19.07%
|Tom Newland
|772
|38.05%
|Jason Smith
|870
|42.88%
Blaine City Council Ward 3
Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Jim Bebeau
|401
|13.03%
|Andy Garvais
|1,434
|46.60%
|Chris Massoglia
|1,242
|40.36%
Columbia Heights City Council (elect 2)
Top 4 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Robert Bobby Williams
|1,070
|14.11%
|Connie Buesgens
|1,574
|20.75%
|Laura Dorle
|1,095
|14.44%
|Scott Skaja
|717
|9.45%
|Kay "KT" Jacobs
|1,165
|15.36%
|Andy Newton
|1,217
|16.04%
|Julienne Wyckoff
|747
|9.85%
Coon Rapids City Council at large
Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Pat Carlson
|3,563
|49.75%
|Pablo Hernandez Jr.
|1,722
|24.04%
|Christopher Geisler
|1,877
|26.21%
Coon Rapids City Council Ward 4
Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting
|Nonpartisan
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Jeff Cosman
|518
|34.53%
|Sheila Joy Rose
|241
|16.07%
|Jennifer Geisler
|741
|49.40%
