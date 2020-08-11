Election 2020 MT

Below are preliminary results from primary races in ABC Newspapers' coverage area as reported by the Secretary of State's Office.

Results posted on election night are not be final, because a court order requires that absentee ballots sent on or before Election Day that arrive on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13, must also be counted. Final results will be made official by the Anoka County Canvass Board at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. 

Learn more about the results from the Secretary of State's Office here.

This story will be updated.

3rd Congressional District

Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 99.6% of precincts reporting

RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Kendall Qualls24,33875.86%
 Leslie Davis7,74324.14%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Dean Phillips67,67390.90%
 Cole Young6,7729.10%

5th Congressional District

Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 97.9% of precincts reporting

Legal Marijuana NowCandidateTotalsPct
 Michael Moore842100.00%
RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Lacy Johnson8,55376.67%
 Danielle Stella2,08518.69%
 Dalia Al-Aqidi5174.63%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Daniel Patrick McCarthy1,7271.10%
 Les Lester1,1130.71%
 John Mason2,4331.55%
 Ilhan Omar89,53257.21%
 Antone Melton-Meaux61,70439.43%

6th Congressional District

Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 84.7% of precincts reporting

RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Tom Emmer24,79487.13%
 Patrick Munro3,66112.87%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Tawnja Zahradka23,867100.00%

Minnesota House District 31A

Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 15 out of 18 precincts reporting

RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Beau C. Hullermann25413.42%
 Kurt Daudt1,63986.58%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Brad Brown1,043100.00%

Minnesota House District 38A

Top candidate from each party on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Donald Raleigh1,47755.82%
 Kelly Gunderson39514.93%
 Doug Malsom77429.25%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Kris Fredrick2,626100.00%

Anoka County Board District 6

Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Cindy Hansen2,63443.70%
 Kevin Ryan5098.44%
 Jeff Reinert2,88547.86%

Anoka mayor

Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Barbara Deeds Baldwin57028.20%
 Phil Rice1,21660.17%
 Shane Perry23511.63%

Blaine mayor

Top 2 on November ballot, 8 out of 9 precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Keri Rose1,06013.42%
 Richard Paul5136.49%
 Stephen Berk1,09913.91%
 Tim Sanders3,77047.73%
 Mike Bourke1,45718.45%

Blaine City Council Ward 1

Top 2 on November ballot, 24 out of 25 precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Morgan Wells38719.07%
 Tom Newland77238.05%
 Jason Smith87042.88%

Blaine City Council Ward 3

Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Jim Bebeau40113.03%
 Andy Garvais1,43446.60%
 Chris Massoglia1,24240.36%

Columbia Heights City Council (elect 2)

Top 4 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Robert Bobby Williams1,07014.11%
 Connie Buesgens1,57420.75%
 Laura Dorle1,09514.44%
 Scott Skaja7179.45%
 Kay "KT" Jacobs1,16515.36%
 Andy Newton1,21716.04%
 Julienne Wyckoff7479.85%

Coon Rapids City Council at large

Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Pat Carlson3,56349.75%
 Pablo Hernandez Jr.1,72224.04%
 Christopher Geisler1,87726.21%

Coon Rapids City Council Ward 4

Top 2 on November ballot, 100% of precincts reporting

NonpartisanCandidateTotalsPct
 Jeff Cosman51834.53%
 Sheila Joy Rose24116.07%
 Jennifer Geisler74149.40%

