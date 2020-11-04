Voters cast ballots in local, state and national races Tuesday, Nov. 3. Results so far are unofficial.
Vote totals will be updated into next week because the county will continue counting absentee ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
Following are unofficial results for races in ABC Newspapers' coverage area from the Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
3rd Congressional District
Rep. Dean Phillips, DFL-Deephaven, will keep his seat in the U.S. House after defeating Republican Kendall Qualls. According to unofficial results, Phillips won 243,747 votes (55.6%), and Qualls took 194,465 votes (44.35%). There were 301 write-in votes.
5th Congressional District
Rep. Ilhan Omar has retained her seat in the U.S. House by a wide margin. The DFL incumbent received 252,939 votes (64.34%) according to unofficial election results. Republican challenger Lacy Johnson had 101,470 votes (25.81%) and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Michael Moore took 37,295 votes (9.49%). There were 1,438 write-in votes.
6th Congressional District
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Delano, won reelection to the U.S. House with about twice the votes of his DFL challenger Tawnja Zahradka. Emmer received 262,819 votes (66.07%) to Zahradka’s 134,469 votes (33.8%), according to unofficial results. There were 530 write-in ballots.
Senate District 31
Senator Michelle Benson will keep her seat in the state Senate. The Republican incumbent garnered 35,044 votes (71%) versus DFL challenger Kate Luthner’s 14,280 votes (28.9%), according to unofficial results. There were 44 write-in votes.
Senate District 35
Sen. Jim Abeler, R- Anoka, won reelection to the Minnesota Senate. According to unofficial results he earned 31,030 votes (62.7%), handily defeating DFL challenger David L. Nelson, who received 18,413 votes (37.2%).
Senate District 36
Minnesota Senate District 36 incumbent John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, has been reelected after defeating Republican Karen Attia, of Champlin. According to unofficial results, Hoffman received 27,195 votes (56.2%), and Attia received 21,127 votes (43.7%). There were 57 votes, of 0.12%, that were write-ins.
Senate District 37
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, will retain his Senate District 37 seat after beating Republican Brad Sanford, of Blaine. According to unofficial results, Newton received 25,769 votes (52.3%) while Sanford received 23,419 votes (47.6%). There were 64 write-in votes.
Senate District 38
Incumbent Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, won reelection over DFL challenger Justin Stofferahn. Chamberlain received 27,909 votes (52.12%) compared to Stofferahn’s 25,586 votes (47.79%), according to unofficial results. There were 48 write-in votes.
Senate District 41
Democrat Mary Kunesh-Podein defeated Republican Lucia Marina Vogel in Senate District 41. Democratic Sen. Carolyn Laine, who currently holds the District 41 seat, did not run for reelection. Kunesh-Podein, who currently represents House District 41B, took 29,701 votes (66.79%) compared to Vogel’s 14,699 votes (33.05%). There were 71 write-in votes.
House District 31A
Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, will keep his seat in District 31A. Daudt earned 17,429 votes (73.8%) versus DFL challenger Brad Brown’s 6,175 votes (26.1%), according to unofficial results. There were 30 write-in votes.
House District 31B
Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, will continue to represent House District 31B. Bahr received 17,056 votes (67.1%) to DFL challenger Sue Larson’s 8,326 votes (32.8%), according to unofficial results. There were 21 write-in votes.
House District 35A
Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka, won another term in District 35A. Heinrich received 13,439 votes (56.2%) versus DFL challenger Mike Erickson’s 10,441 votes (43.7%), according to unofficial results. There were 14 write-in votes.
House District 35B
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, held on to her seat representing District 35B. She garnered 15,247 votes (60.2%) compared to DFL challenger Jason Ruffalo’s 10,049 votes (39.7%), according to unofficial results. There were 14 write-in votes.
House District 36A
Incumbent Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, will keep his seat in Minnesota House District 36A. Stephenson took 12,284 votes (51.2%), compared to Republican challenger Bill Maresh’s 11,669 votes (48.7%), according to unofficial results. There were 32 write-in votes.
House District 36B
Incumbent Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, defeated Republican challenger Scott Simmons in Minnesota House District 36B. Hortman took 14,824 votes (60.3%), and Simmons received 9,714 votes (39.5%), according to unofficial results. There were 34 write-ins.
House District 37A
Voters reelected Minnesota House District 37A Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, who ran against Republican Ken Wendling, a current Spring Lake Park City Council member. According to unofficial results, Koegel received 12,241 votes (55%), while Wending took 10,004 votes (44.9%). There were 27 write-in votes.
House District 37B
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, has beaten Democrat Amir Joseph Malik, of Blaine, for a third time, retaining his Minnesota House District 37B seat. According to unofficial results, West received 14,154 votes (52.45%), while Malik received 12,799 votes (47.43%). There were 33 write-in votes.
House District 38A
Republican Donald Raleigh, of Blaine, has won the Minnesota House District 38A seat, defeating Kris Fredrick, a Democrat from Lino Lakes. Raleigh and Fredrick faced off after current Rep. Linda Runbeck, R-Circle Pines, did not seek reelection. According to unofficial results, Raleigh received 13,726 votes (53.72%), while Fredrick received 11,804 votes (46.2%). There were 21 write-in votes.
House District 41A
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, will keep her seat in House District 41A. According to unofficial results, Bernardy received 14,070 votes (63.97%), and Republican challenger Susan A. Erickson earned 7,890 votes (35.87%). There were 35 write-in votes.
House District 41B
Democratic candidate Sandra Feist has defeated Republican Ronald Ray Vogel in House District 41B. Feist will take over the seat being vacated by Democrat Mary Kunesh-Podein, who won the race for Minnesota Senate in District 41. According to unofficial results, Feist took 15,826 votes (70.46%), compared to Vogel’s 6,610 (29.43%). There were 26 write-in ballots.
Anoka County Board District 1
County Commissioner Matt Look successfully defended his seat representing District 1. Look had 10,221 votes (63.7%) versus challenger John LeTourneau’s 10,221 votes (36%), according to unofficial results. There were 85 write-in votes.
Anoka County Board District 2
Anoka County District 2 Commissioner Julie Braastad, of Ham Lake, has been reelected to the County Board. According to unofficial results, Braastad won 19,723 votes (71.5%), her challenger Noel Lutsey, of Ham Lake, received 7,756 votes (28.1%) and there were 110 write-ins.
Anoka County Board District 3
Incumbent Anoka County Commissioner Robyn West defeated Nyle Zikmund in the District 3 County Board race. According to unofficial results, West had 16,215 votes (60.4%), compared to Zikmund’s 10,488 (39.1%). There were 142 write-in votes.
Anoka County Board District 6
Incumbent Jeff Reinert will keep his seat on the Anoka County Board after defeating Cindy Hansen for the second time this year. According to unofficial results, Reinert took 13,127 votes (52.54%) and Hansen had 11,776 votes (47.23%). There were 82 write-in votes.
Andover mayor, council
Sheri Bukkila, a sitting City Council member, will replace Julie Trude as Andover’s next mayor. According to unofficial results, Bukkila garnered 9,522 votes (51%). Incumbent Trude received 7,522 votes (40.4%), and candidate Richard Kulkey earned 1,492 votes (8%). Another 73 votes went to write-in candidates.
In the City Council races, incumbent Ted Butler and candidate Randy Nelson won the two seats on the ballot. Butler will retain his seat on the council after garnering 8,851 votes (19.9%). Nelson will take the seat currently filled by Sheri Bukkila, who was elected mayor. He received 7,485 votes (25.3%).
Six candidates competed for the two seats on the council. Mary C. Vanderlaan came in third with 4,668 votes (15.8%), followed by Maribella McDermid, who received 3,137 votes (10.6%), then Joshua Pacheco with 3,069 votes (10.4%) and Steven Fowlkes with 2,194 votes (7.4%).
Anoka mayor, council
Anoka Mayor Phil Rice will keep his seat, and longtime former Council Member Jeff Weaver will return to the City Council. According to unofficial results, Rice won 5,163 votes (62.3%). His opponent, Barbara Deeds Baldwin, received 3,082 votes(37.2%). There were 45 write-in votes.
In the City Council race, Weaver was elected along with incumbent Brian Wesp. Weaver received 4,576 votes (34%), and Wesp had 3,945 votes (29.3%). Weaver will replace Mark Freeburg, who did not seek reelection. Sam Scott received 3,430 votes (25.5%), and Greg Tomlinson received 1,425 votes (10.6%). There were 88 write-in votes.
Bethel council
Incumbent Kristi Bottema and candidate Rob Villanueva were elected to the Bethel City Council. Bottema received 165 votes (42%), and Villanueva took 127 (32.3%), according to unofficial results. The third candidate, Patrick Sullivan, had 92 votes (23.4%), and there were nine write-in votes.
Mayor Todd Miller was reelected in an uncontested race.
Blaine mayor, council
Tim Sanders has been elected Blaine’s new mayor, and newcomers Chris Massoglia and Jason Smith have won seats on the City Council. Incumbent Julie Jeppson was also reelected to the City Council in an uncontested race.
According to unofficial results, Tim Sanders received 21,459 votes (62.21%), Mike Bourke received 12,810 votes (37.14%) and there were 226 votes write-in votes.
In Ward 1 Jason Smith received 4,984 votes (56.01%), Tom Newland received 3,856 votes (43.33%) and there were 59 write-in votes.
In Ward 3 Chris Massoglia received 7,124 votes (53.6%), incumbent Andy Garvais took 6,083 votes (45.85%) and there were 123 write-in votes.
Columbia Heights mayor, council
Amáda Márquez Simula has been voted to replace Columbia Heights Mayor Donna Schmitt, who didn’t seeking reelection.
According to unofficial results, Márquez Simula received 5,528 votes (54.57%), Columbia Heights Council Member Nick Novitsky received 4,577 votes (45.18%) and there were 25 write-in votes.
The top two candidates from the Columbia Heights City Council election, who won the two open seats, were incumbent Connie Buesgens with 4,000 votes (26.03%) and Kay “KT” Jacobs with 4,172 votes (27.15%). The other candidates were Laura Dorle, who received 3,302 votes (21.49%), and Andy Newton, who received 3,792 votes (24.68%). There were 99 write-in votes.
Coon Rapids council
Pat Carlson won the at-large seat on the Coon Rapids City Council in his race against Christopher Geisler.
According to unofficial results, Carlson took 17,595 votes (60%) to Geisler’s 11,450 votes (39%). There were 305 write-in votes.
Ward 1 Incumbent Brad Greskowiak successfully defended his council seat from challenger Shalonda Shipp-Gordon. Greskowiak garnered 4,405 votes (68.8%) versus Shipp-Gordon’s 1,935 votes (30.2%). There were 59 write-in votes.
Kari Rehrauer ousted incumbent Bill Kiecker in Ward 2. Rehrauer earned 3,117 votes (51%), compared to Kiecker’s 2,949 votes (48.2%). Another 41 votes went to write-in candidates.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler will keep her Ward 4 seat on the City Council, beating out Jeff Cosman. A total of 3,137 votes (52.7%) went to Geisler, and Cosman garnered 2,780 (46.7%) votes. There were 39 write-in votes.
East Bethel mayor, council
East Bethel Mayor Steven Voss will keep his seat, and two new members will join the City Council.
According to unofficial results, Voss received 3,439 votes (56.6%), and challenger Robert H. DeRoche Jr. had 2,554 votes (42%). There were 82 write-in ballots.
In a seven-way race, Shelly Beck and Brian Mundle emerged victorious, and incumbent Randy Plaisance lost his seat. Beck led with 1,986 votes (20.5%), and Mundle had 1,727 votes (17.8%). Plaisance had 1,402 votes (14.4%). Candidate Joseph Reiter had 1,413 votes (14.6%); Sherry Allenspach took 1,340 votes (13.8%); Jim Smith garnered 1,319 votes (13.6%); and Mark Lutcavish received 457 votes (4.7%). There were 66 write-in votes.
Nowthen mayor, council
Jeff Pilon defeated challenger Matt Lendt and will keep his seat as mayor of Nowthen. Pilon garnered 1,534 votes (56.9%) versus Lendt’s 1,157 votes (42.9%), according to unofficial results.
In the City Council race, residents voted for two of four candidates. Incumbent Mary Rainville will keep her seat after garnering 1,311 votes (29.2%). Jason Alders will replace incumbent Daniel Breyen. Alders earned 1,189 votes (26.5%) versus Breyen’s 1,011 votes (22.5%). In fourth is Rob Schiller, who received 967 votes (21.6%). Another eight votes went to write-in candidates.
Oak Grove council
Mike Wylie and incumbent Paul Tradewell won seats on the Oak Grove City Council in a three-way race. With 3,325 votes (41.9%), Wylie led the race, followed by Tradewell with 2,600 votes (32.7%). Bradley LeTourneau took 1,975 votes (24.9%), and there were 44 write-ins.
Ramsey mayor, council
Two close races in Ramsey appear to leave Council Member Mark Kuzma as mayor and Matt Woestehoff filling Kuzma’s former Ward 2 seat, according to unofficial results. At-large Council Member Jeff Menth lost his seat to Chelsee Howell.
A difference of 122 votes put Kuzma over the edge to win the mayoral race against Michael Olson. Kuzma garnered 7,105 votes (50.2%) versus Olson’s 6,983 votes (49.3). There were 79 write-ins.
Howell unseated Menth from his at-large seat, with Howell receiving 7,486 votes (54.7%) versus Menth’s 6,158 (45%). There were 52 write-ins.
In Ward 2 Matt Woestehoff is expected to fill Kuzma’s former seat in a race separated by only 37 votes. Woestehoff earned 1,782 votes (50.3%) compared to Brian Walkers 1,745 votes (49.3%). There were 16 write-ins.
Spring Lake Park mayor, council
Spring Lake Park Interim Mayor Bob Nelson has been elected mayor, and City Council Members Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Lisa Dircks have retained their seats.
According to unofficial results, Bob Nelson received 1,858 votes (54.87%), Bob White received 1,510 votes (44.6%) and there were 18 write-in votes.
Incumbents Lisa Dircks and Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff defeated challengers Shawn Webb and Nemeh Al-Sarraj.
Dircks received 1,634 votes (30.86%), Goodboe-Bisschoff received 1,632 votes (30.82%), Webb received 1,393 votes (26.31%), Al-Sarraj received 590 votes (11.14%) and there were 46 write-in votes.
Fridley School Board
Ross Meisner won election to the Fridley School Board after defeating interim board member Gao Nue Xiong and candidate Hassan Ali.
Meisner received 3,423 (48.41%), Xiong took 2,093 votes (29.6,%), Hassan Ali had 1,492 votes (21.1%) and there were 63 write-in votes.
Voters also approved renewing the expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization. According to unofficial results, 5,147 voters (67.04%) approved and 2,530 voter (32.96%) disapproved.
St. Francis School Board
Incumbents Mike Starr, Amy Kelly and Rob Schoenrock retained their seats on the St. Francis School Board and will be joined by Pam Johnson, according to unofficial election results. Incumbent Sean Sullivan lost his seat.
Mike Starr led the pack with 7,995 votes (18.1%), followed by Amy Kelly at 7,213 votes (16.4%), Pam Johnson with 7,110 votes (16.1%), Rob Schoenrock with 6,229 votes (14.1%), Sean Sullivan with 6,104 votes (13.9%), Shelby Holubiw with 4,699 votes (10.7%), and Kenna Pretts with 4,511 votes (10.2%). There were 227 write-in votes.
