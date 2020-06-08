Game Fair 2019_3.JPG (copy)

A dog returns from the water after fetching a fake duck during a competition at the Game Fair in August 2019. (File photo by Connor Cummiskey)

The Game Fair, an annual gathering of hunters, dogs and outdoor sports lovers in Ramsey, is canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus.

“My main concern with canceling of course is the health of the people, but we have people coming from like 28 states that are exhibitors, and they’re not going to come,” said Chuck Delaney of the Game Fair.

Once Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair would be canceled, Delaney decided to cancel the Game Fair.

The event is expected to return next year for the weekends of Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, according to the Game Fair website.

“We’re planning for a bigger and better show in 2021,” Delaney said.

