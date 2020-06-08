The Game Fair, an annual gathering of hunters, dogs and outdoor sports lovers in Ramsey, is canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus.
“My main concern with canceling of course is the health of the people, but we have people coming from like 28 states that are exhibitors, and they’re not going to come,” said Chuck Delaney of the Game Fair.
Once Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair would be canceled, Delaney decided to cancel the Game Fair.
The event is expected to return next year for the weekends of Aug. 13-15 and 20-22, according to the Game Fair website.
“We’re planning for a bigger and better show in 2021,” Delaney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.