The boy who drowned in a lake in Ham Lake June 12 has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office. Uriel Umzee Remi, of Coon Rapids, was 2 years old when he died June 20.
On June 12 Remi was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after a drowning incident at Lions Park in Ham Lake.
Around 7:09 p.m. that day, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Allina EMS and the Ham Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a 2-year-old boy drowning in a pond in Lions Park, 1220 157th Ave. NE, in Ham Lake.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Remi’s family and friends found him unresponsive in the water. They pulled him out of the water and immediately began life-saving measures until first responders arrived, when more life-saving measures were administered.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
