A 19-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing two juveniles in Ramsey.
On Saturday, June 27, the Ramsey Police Department received multiple reports just before 10 p.m. relating to a stabbing in a Ramsey park, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The two victims were reportedly at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Shortly after learning of their location, police also received a call from the parents of the alleged suspect, saying he had admitted to stabbing the two victims.
The suspect was arrested but subsequently released pending further investigation and a review for criminal charges.
Law enforcement is still actively investigating the incident.
