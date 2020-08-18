A man and woman were found dead Monday, Aug. 17, after shots were fired during a domestic situation at a home in Blaine.
Blaine officers responded to a domestic situation just after 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of 120th Avenue Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, law enforcement began to investigate and learned a male with a gun was at the scene.
While law enforcement was on scene multiple gunshots were heard from inside of the residence. Two juveniles were located and taken to safety.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Sheriff’s Office and Coon Rapids, Columbia Heights, Spring Lake Park, Fridley, Lino Lakes and Centennial Lakes police departments and the Minnesota State Patrol. A perimeter was established, and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrived on scene.
Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals inside the home but were unsuccessful. Law enforcement entered the residence and found an adult male and female dead inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said there are no suspects at large and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
