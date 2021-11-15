Columbia Heights Public Schools’ School Board has two student school board representatives.
High School seniors Jihan Jama and Kwot Anwey will be introduced to the board at the Tuesday, Nov. 16, work session.
The School Board passed a resolution that allows for two non-voting eleventh or twelfth graders to participate on the school board subcommittees, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Jama and Anwey will participate in subcommittees and report to the School Board on outcomes of the meetings.
Jama expressed interest in policy and legal regulations in her application, saying “decision making and change is important to me.”
Jama has been appointed to the subcommittee on policy.
Anwey commented on her experience as a person of color in her application, saying, “I feel like having my voice on the board might bring a different perspective to the table that members of the school board might not have considered.”
