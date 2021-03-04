Two Columbia Academy eighth-grade students, Mae Skaja and Sailor Sandvik, were recently recognized for their outstanding artwork in the annual Youth Art Month.
The statewide art exhibition, sponsored by Art Educators of Minnesota, emphasizes the value of art education for all children, encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety.
This year’s theme was “Art Connects Us.”
In the middle level exhibition, Skaja’s watercolor landscape titled “Forest Landscape” was awarded first place, and Sandvik’s colored pencil drawing titled “Green Man” was awarded second place.
“Mae and Sailor are among the most talented, thoughtful and humble young art students I have ever had the privilege of teaching in my 17 years in Columbia Heights,” Columbia Academy art teacher Arnie Hamel said. “They both have a great passion for art, and while they appreciate the recognition, they really don’t seek it out. They both make art solely for the art itself.”
The Virtual Youth Art Month Show premiered Monday, March 1, on the Art Educators of Minnesota website at aem-mn.org. Later in March, gift cards, ribbons and certificates will be mailed to students who placed in the show.
