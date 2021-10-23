What are the official Spring Lake Park school colors? What part of the Spring Lake Park Schools logo can be found at each campus? How much has the Panther Foundation awarded to Spring Lake Park Schools since 2004?
Those were just a few trivia questions that were part of the first Panther Pride Sweepstakes that took place over eight school days, Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
“The purpose of the event was to engage the SLP School community with the Panther Foundation and provide an inclusive way for participants to learn more about SLP Schools while benefiting the schools and having fun,” Allie Schmidt, chairperson for the Panther Foundation, said in a statement. The foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on helping students in the Spring Lake Park School District.
At the end of the eight days, 10 students and 10 staff representing each of the schools/programs were drawn from the pool of submissions. The students won a $50 Panther Store gift card and the opportunity to direct a $500 mini-grant to a project of their choice at their school. Staff won a $50 Panther Store gift card.
The Sweepstakes event this year replaced the typical fall Panther Foundation Carnival and Fun Walk/Run.
“With COVID continuing to impact the community and the decline of attendance at the carnival event, the Panther Foundation Board of Directors wanted to find a different way to engage with the community,” Colleen Pederson, executive director of the Panther Foundation, said in a statement. “The Panther Pride Sweepstakes proved to be a great and entertaining opportunity for all to participate while also providing schools with funds to help support projects that students were interested in supporting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.