A 44-year-old man’s body was found on railroad tracks in Fridley Sunday, Aug. 16, after he was apparently struck by a train.
At 9:42 a.m. Fridley police officers responded to a report of a body found on the railroad tracks in the 7900 block of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks (near 79th Way) in Fridley.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male dead on the western tracks, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The initial investigation shows the victim’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a train.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Jason Andrew Embertson, who has no permanent address.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
