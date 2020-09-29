A man is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Oak Grove over the weekend.
At approximately 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, St. Francis Police Department, Oak Grove Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 20000 block of Cedar Drive NW in Oak Grove.
Upon arrival emergency responders found a man who was critically injured. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Early indications showed the man was southbound on Cedar Drive Northwest driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed.
