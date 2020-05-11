A man died and a firefighter was injured in a Columbia Heights townhome fire Sunday, May 10.
At 5:19 p.m. the Columbia Heights and Fridley fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire with one person possibly trapped inside on the 700 block of Sullivan Way Northeast in Columbia Heights in the Sullivan Shores Townhomes community.
The Columbia Heights Engine 1 crew arrived first to find smoke coming from a rooftop vent on a three-story, four-unit townhome. Crews deployed hose lines and made an offensive attack on the interior of the building from the walkout basement of the structure.
Firefighters made several attempts to enter the townhome but were driven back when the main floor collapsed into the basement. Firefighters held the fire to the single unit of the townhome and extinguished it.
After the fire was extinguished crews found an elderly man dead on the lower level of the townhome, according to authorities. The man was the only occupant of the townhome unit. His identity has not been released.
One firefighter was injured with non-life-threatening injuries when he fell through the main floor into the basement. The firefighter sustained lower back injuries and was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment, according to Columbia Heights Fire Chief Charles Thompson.
The Columbia Heights Fire Department; the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team; and the Anoka County Sheriff who were on scene during the incident. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office and the Anoka County Medical Examiner’s office are currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
