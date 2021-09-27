One person is dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Andover over the weekend.
On Sept. 25 at 10:02 a.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey Police Department, Andover Fire Department, Anoka Police Department and Allina EMS responded to a report of a crash in the 16400 block of County Road 7 in Andover, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Initial investigations show a passenger vehicle was traveling north while a pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 7 when they collided.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was declared dead on scene and two passengers were critically injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One passenger was airlifted and the other was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Both pickup truck occupants were taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.