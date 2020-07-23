A head-on crash on Viking Boulevard in Nowthen left one driver dead and another seriously injured Thursday, July 23.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene west of Highway 47 around 4:10 p.m. and found both drivers injured. One died at the scene, and the other was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation suggests a passenger car was traveling west on Viking Boulevard and crashed head on with a pick-up truck traveling east.
The victims’ identities were being withheld pending family notification.
The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
