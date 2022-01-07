Four Seasons Curling Club is offering four days of Olympic Learn to Curl Open House in January and February to help people increase their enjoyment of watching the sport during the Winter Olympics in Beijing Feb. 2-20. The curling club is located inside Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
The open house is an introduction to curling that will change how people view the sport, according to John Benton, director of curling operations and a 2010 Olympian.
“With every Winter Olympics, we see public interest rise in curling,” Benton said. “Experience curling for yourself at our open house and you’ll see the Olympic sport and athletes with a whole new appreciation.”
There are eight opportunities over four dates to sign up for one hour of instruction with a small group to learn the basics. Slide, sweeping and an overview on how the game is played will be covered. Included is an appetizer buffet, prepared by Moe’s Ice House, which began their on-site full-service restaurant operations in December.
The Olympic Learn to Curl Open House runs Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., and Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. In February, the open house is Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., and Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Register online or pay at the door. The cost for the instruction, ice time and appetizer buffet per session is $10 per person. More details are available at FourSeasonsCurlingClub.com. Register at https://fourseasonscurlingclub.com/index.php/events/event-registrations.
“Curling is accessible to people of all skill and interest levels,” Benton said. “How many Olympic sports can say that? Come out and try it.”
