Columbia Heights Public Schools has a Gopher in their midst.
Spencer Alvarez signed to join head coach P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team at the end of December after having committed to the program in June as a tight end.
All three of Alvarez’s coaches agree that Alvarez was initially noticed for sheer size, but once seeing how he can move and how well he understands the game, the Gophers picking him up is a no-brainer.
“Spencer not only is highly involved in sports, having played football, basketball and baseball through high school, but works as hard in the weight room as he does in the classroom,” head coach Matt Townsend said. “He does very well academically, which shows on the field too, with his knowledge of the game. [Alvarez] leads by example and is not afraid to say what needs to be said.”
Townsend and two of his coaches, Peter Heryla and John Rockwell, have described Alvarez as a great leader. With how much buzz there is around having a player get picked up by a Big Ten school, they claim that Alvarez is still extremely down-to-earth, respectful and very easy to coach. He still works as hard now as he did as a freshman, but now he has the confidence and leadership to heighten his game.
“Even after Spencer’s injury, he still would go to each season’s practices and game to be involved and support his teammates,” Heryla and Rockwell, who run the strength program, recall. “He spent that downtime in the weight room getting stronger and bigger, so this year he has filled out to fit his height.”
Standing at 6-7, it is clear why Alvarez sparked the interest of Fleck, who noticed Alvarez because of basketball film and seeing how he could move so well at that size.
The three-sport Hylander athlete faced a knee injury, tearing his ACL during the 2020-2021 school year, which allowed him to spend that nine months off in the weight room, getting stronger and studying the game.
Alvarez is definitely excited about getting to play with the Big Ten team, as Gopher Athletics is a family trend, his mother being an alum of Gopher Track and Field.
Having the campus so close to home is another perk for the athlete.
“There are so many more opportunities that come with living in a big city, so the University of Minnesota just made sense,” Alvarez said. “I like how it is so big, yet familiar.”
Alvarez is not set on any specific course of study at the University of Minnesota yet, but there is a high interest on the field of communications. As Alvarez said, “Who knows what will happen in the future!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.