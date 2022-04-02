A fire occurred at the Blaine Public Works building Tuesday, March 15, after a truck caught fire.
At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, a pothole patching truck caught fire at the Blaine Public Works building, located at 1801 101st Ave. NE.
According to Director of Public Works Jon Haukaas, mechanics were working on an asphalt spray patching machine to get it ready for the spring patching season. A diesel line then cracked and sprayed fuel that then ignited.
Haukaas said the fire was contained by Public Works staff with extinguishers and the building’s sprinkler system. The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded to the fire within several minutes and extinguished the fire.
The machine was reportedly a total loss.
Haukaas said Public Works will rent another asphalt spray patching machine until a new one can be purchased. He said it could take up to a year to purchase a new machine due to manufacturing and delivery time.
Haukaas said the Public Works building is operational and needs to be cleaned and repainted. In addition, several components of the fire detection and sprinkler system need to be replaced.
Haukaas said the city should take care of those repairs within the next month or so and will be covered by the city of Blaine’s insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.