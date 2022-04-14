In a recent letter to the editor, a writer accuses Democratic elected officials of supporting open borders, health care for illegal immigrants, abortion on demand and defunding the police. He also accused them of being soft on crime, causing high fuel prices, budget deficits, inflation, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and giving inconsistent and confusing advice on the Covid pandemic. He demands that Republicans stand up and refuse to compromise with Democrats.
I urge readers to determine what a political candidate for office actually stands for, and not to accept the straw man version from opponents. Comparing the platforms of the Democratic and Republican platforms on party websites will give the reader a general idea of the differences between the parties. Both parties contain some members who take more extreme positions than their majorities do. That’s why it’s important to find out what a candidate’s position really is. Do they support reforming police practices, or do no changes need to be made? Abortion-total ban, on demand, or legal with restrictions? Budget deficits-cut specific spending programs, raise specific taxes, or both? Should we combat climate change, or continue business as usual? Should we mandate preventive measures during a pandemic, or rely on voluntary individual judgment? Inflation - what’s causing it, and what would the candidate do about it?
Minnesota is a good state to live in. US News and World Report ranks the 50 states in areas such as health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment. We rank second, only lower than Washington State. Of the top 10 states, in 2020, Biden won six and Trump won four. Of the bottom 10, Biden won one, and Trump won nine. I’d rather continue to live in a state that mostly elects Democrats.
