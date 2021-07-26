The Anoka County Fair was shut down Saturday night, July 24, after two large fights broke out, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The first fight was reported around 9:45 p.m. near the Midway at the fair. Deputies responded, and the crowd broke up once law enforcement arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement escorted people involved out of the fairgrounds.
Around 10:59 p.m. another large fight started at the fair. This time, sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey responded and ultimately required all guests to leave the premises, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Minor injuries were reported, but the injured refused medical attention.
“It is tragic when selfish and immature actions of a few negatively impact so many others on what should have been an enjoyable summer evening at the fair,” Sheriff James Stewart said in a statement. “We will continue to hold public safety as paramount and will not tolerate actions by those who cross the line in Anoka County.”
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
