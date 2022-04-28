Federal Cartridge in Anoka is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving the community this year.
Construction began in 1916 for the plant, but the company wasn’t incorporated until 1922, according to the Anoka County Historical Society. Charles Horn signed on as president, and John Haller managed operations day to day. It was then that Federal began producing Federal shotshells, according to the Federal website.
Horn distributed products through grocery stores, barber shops and gas stations.
Horn was known for his sophisticated attire and appearance, donning a three-piece suit and fresh carnation each day, according to the historical society.
It wasn’t until 1930 that Bob Ehlen served as manager of ammunition operations, according to the historical society. At that time, the number of Federal employees exceeded 500, according to Federal.
Franklin Olin, who founded Western Cartridge Company in 1898 in East Alton, Illinois, gained control of Federal in 1932, after becoming a primary stockholder in the company in 1925. Horn stayed on as president.
Federal entered into an $87 million contract in 1935 with the U.S. government to operate the Twin Cities Ordnance Plant in New Brighton. Federal began its operation at the New Brighton plant in 1942. At its peak, the plant had 26,000 employees, according to Federal.
The contract was terminated in 1945, according to the historical society, once Federal produced over five billion rounds of ammunition. The contract requested 100 million rounds.
The plant was reactivated in 1950 for the Korean War and again in 1965 for the Vietnam War, according to the historical society.
In 1937, U.S. Congress passed the Pittman Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, with Federal backing the bill. According to the Federal website, “this self-imposed excise tax on ammunition and firearms raises billions of dollars to help enhance wildlife populations and their habitat.”
In 1960, Federal introduced color coding for shotshells, which is now an industry norm.
In 1974, Horn stepped down from his position as president and signed on as chairman of the Federal board. He eventually retired from the company in 1977. He died a year later at the age of 90.
Horn’s son, William Horn, became president of the compnay in 1974, according to the historical society.
The Olin Foundation sold Federal Cartridge in 1985, when it was then known as Federal-Hoffman, Inc. In 1988, Pentair, Inc., purchased Federal-Hoffman. Ron Mason was appointed the company’s president — the third one since the company began.
Blount Industries purchased Federal in 1997 for $112 million, before it was sold again in 19
99 to the Lehman Brothers and again in 2001 to Alliant Techsystems, according to the historical society.
In 2015, Allian Techsystems created Vista Outdoor, of which Federal is a flagship brand.
The historical society will have a Federal exhibit this year, including documents Horn signed, blueprints, advertising and images.
