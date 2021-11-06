A fatal Fridley crash is being investigated after an adult male driver was killed after investigators say he crashed into another vehicle before drifting off the road and into a pole Saturday, Nov. 6, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday, the Fridley police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving two SUVs near the 5300 block of University Avenue NE in Fridley.
According to the Sheriff's Office, early indications show that two SUVs were traveling northbound on University Avenue NE when the first SUV, driven by an adult male, made minor contact with the second SUV, driven by an adult woman, in front of it, and then drifted off the road into a nearby pole.
The adult male driving the first SUV was declared deceased at the scene. The adult woman driving the second SUV was uninjured, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
