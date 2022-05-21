Archery deer hunts will take place in three Anoka County regional parks next fall.
The Anoka County Board May 10 approved its Parks Committee recommendation to conduct the controlled hunts in Bunker Hills and Coon Rapids Dam regional parks as well as Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve.
Every winter the county does aerial surveys in the parks to determine the deer population with 15 to 20 deer per square mile considered sustainable, according to Jeff Perry, parks director.
Any number over that threshold has a negative impact on the park’s long-life natural resources and creates a public safety danger for users of roads and highways in the area, Perry said.
The 2022 survey revealed a deer count of over 47 per square mile in Bunker Hills Regional Park, more than 34 deer a square mile at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park and 17 deer per square mile in Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve.
While the survey showed a sustainable deer level in Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve, staff believes the actual population is a lot higher, according to Perry.
“It’s the largest park and there is plenty of dense habitat where the deer can hide,” Perry said.
The county will be issuing 60 archery deer hunting permits for Rice Creek Chain of Lakes, 27 for Bunker Hills and 15 for Coon Rapids Dam, which reflect the acreage in each park, he said.
Permit applications are available online for state-licensed deer hunters at www.anokacountyparks.com or in person at the Anoka County Parks Office, Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover.
Hunters are randomly selected based on a lottery and preference points are given to applicants who were unsuccessful in obtaining a permit the prior year, Perry said.
“There are always a lot more applicants than permits available,” he said.
Selected hunters have to attend a pre-hunt orientation meeting conducted by the county parks department.
The season begins Oct. 28 and lasts through Dec. 31 in designated zones in each park on specific days and times.
“This is a really necessary program,” said Commissioner Jeff Reinert, vice chairperson of the parks committee.
Last year, the archery deer hunts took place at Bunker Hill and Rice Creek Chain of Lakes, but not Coon Rapids Dam because in the 2021 winter survey, the number of deer did not top 15 to 20 per square mile.
The county’s annual controlled archery deer hunting program began more than 25 years ago, according to Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.