Cherry Hills Programs employees Cassandra Bauer, left, and Colleen Graber take pictures of a family during the annual Sensitive Bunny event April 3 where children with disabilities met the Easter Bunny at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
From left, Addison, Roslina, Makena and Grey Otwell-Beimert smile for a photo with the Sensitive Easter Bunny April 3 at Northtown Mall in Blaine. The event was for families who have a child or children with special needs.
Cherry Hills Programs employees Cassandra Bauer, left, and Colleen Graber take pictures of a family during the annual Sensitive Bunny event April 3 where children with disabilities met the Easter Bunny at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
From left, Addison, Roslina, Makena and Grey Otwell-Beimert smile for a photo with the Sensitive Easter Bunny April 3 at Northtown Mall in Blaine. The event was for families who have a child or children with special needs.
A sensory-friendly Easter Bunny stopped by Northtown Mall Sunday, April 3, to greet children with special-needs.
The event, which was hosted by Cherry Hill Programs and Northtown Mall, was an event for families with children with all spectrums of special needs. The event had activity tables with Easter themed coloring pages and sensory toys for children and families to wait at to avoid waiting in line to meet the Easter Bunny.
Keepsake photo packages were available for purchase and a free picture frame was given to one lucky family.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will continue through Saturday, April 16. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The photos are being taken at Northtown Mall’s Burlington Court, 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine. To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/4bf78eaa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.