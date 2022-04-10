A sensory-friendly Easter Bunny stopped by Northtown Mall Sunday, April 3, to greet children with special-needs.

The event, which was hosted by Cherry Hill Programs and Northtown Mall, was an event for families with children with all spectrums of special needs. The event had activity tables with Easter themed coloring pages and sensory toys for children and families to wait at to avoid waiting in line to meet the Easter Bunny.

Keepsake photo packages were available for purchase and a free picture frame was given to one lucky family.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will continue through Saturday, April 16. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The photos are being taken at Northtown Mall’s Burlington Court, 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine. To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/4bf78eaa.

 

