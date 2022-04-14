The ramp from East River Road to westbound Highway 610 is closed beginning Tuesday, April 12, to traffic as part of an ongoing construction project in the area.
Anoka County has not said when the ramp will reopen but residents can check for updates on the Anoka County Highway Department website.
Since 2021, construction crews have been working to make a number of safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians on Foley Boulevard between Coon Rapids Boulevard and East River Road.
That has led to lane closures on both Foley Boulevard and East River Road.
Once complete, Foley Boulevard will be a four-lane divided roadway with an overpass at the railroad tracks similar to the one on Hanson Boulevard.
Project components include:
• Elimination of the existing at-grade railroad crossing made possible by the realignment of Foley Boulevard and a bridge over the BNSF tracks.
• ADA compliant trail on the north side and sidewalk on the south side of Foley Boulevard.
• A raised center median on Foley Boulevard.
• Lengthened and/or additional turn lanes.
• Extension of 96th Avenue to an intersection with Foley Boulevard and the Park-and-Ride entrance/exit.
• Intersection improvements at the Foley Boulevard and the Park-and-Ride entrance/exit
• Traffic signal improvements at the Foley Boulevard intersections with East River Road and Coon Rapids Boulevard.
This project is separate from another one in the area that remains in the planning stages. The city plans to create a full access interchange at Hwy. 610 and East River Road. Currently, only a westbound on-ramp and an eastbound off-ramp exist.
