Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota.

Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar, and two in-person public meetings. Written comments will also be accepted via email at DeerGoalSettingSurvey.DNR@state.mn.us or mailed to Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155. Comments must be received by Feb. 13 to be considered in the goal-setting process.

