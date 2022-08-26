The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recruiting new members to serve on seven key advisory groups related to Minnesota’s natural heritage, the Game and Fish fund, and hunting and fisheries management. Interested people can sign up on the Engage with DNR website at engage.dnr.state.mn.us/advisory-group-appointment-opportunities.

In addition to the specific knowledge and experience required for each committee, the DNR seeks inclusive and well-rounded advisory committees, encompassing differences including but not limited to race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status, education, marital status, language, age, gender, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability, life experience, ideas, knowledge and learning styles.

