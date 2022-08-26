The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recruiting new members to serve on seven key advisory groups related to Minnesota’s natural heritage, the Game and Fish fund, and hunting and fisheries management. Interested people can sign up on the Engage with DNR website at engage.dnr.state.mn.us/advisory-group-appointment-opportunities.
In addition to the specific knowledge and experience required for each committee, the DNR seeks inclusive and well-rounded advisory committees, encompassing differences including but not limited to race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status, education, marital status, language, age, gender, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability, life experience, ideas, knowledge and learning styles.
Natural Heritage Advisory Committee
The NHAC advises the DNR on issues relating to sustaining the state’s natural heritage, biological diversity and ecosystem services. The two Game and Fish Fund committees provide citizen oversight of Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund.
NHAC members make recommendations to help protect high quality prairies, forests, wetlands and other native habitats, and the diversity of plants and animals they support.
NHAC applicants should have knowledge, demonstrated dedication or experience related to natural resource management, conservation biology, ecological education and outreach, and other aspects of Minnesota’s natural heritage.
New member appointments with three-year terms will begin in January 2023 and extend through December 2025. Minnesota residents with interest or expertise in sustaining our state’s natural heritage can apply online until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Interested applicants can learn more by visiting the committee page of the DNR website.
Game and Fish Fund
Each year, the Fisheries Oversight Committee and the Wildlife Oversight Committee review how the DNR spent funds from the Game and Fish Fund during the previous fiscal year. The Budgetary Oversight Committee, an umbrella committee composed of select members from the FOC and WOC, combines those reviews to produce an annual report and spending recommendations.
Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund is the DNR’s most important fund for delivering fisheries and wildlife management, as well as natural resource law enforcement. Nearly $100 million flows in and out of this fund each year. The revenue is primarily the product of hunting and fishing license sales, federal reimbursements and a sales tax on state lottery tickets. DNR’s use of money from the Game and Fish Fund is subject to legislative approval.
Appointees to these two oversight committees have a range of experience and a variety of knowledge and interests related to hunting, fishing and trapping. Applicants must have a strong interest in reviewing the proper expenditure of funds received from licenses, permits, stamps and related revenue sources, and participating in writing an annual report.
New member appointments with two-year terms will begin January 2023 and extend through December 2024. Any Minnesota resident with interest or expertise in citizen oversight of the Game and Fish Fund may apply online until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Interested applicants can learn more by visiting the committee page of the DNR website.
Hunting and Fishing committees
Seats are currently available on several committees that advise the DNR about important fisheries and wildlife topics.
The application period continues until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 for the Deer Advisory Committee, the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, the Minnesota R3 Council (R3 stands for recruiting, retaining and reactivating hunters and anglers), and the state’s five fisheries work groups (bass, catfish, northern pike and muskellunge, panfish, and walleye).
Members will serve two- to three-year terms and must commit to attending at least three of the four videoconference meetings their committee has annually. Detailed committee and application information for each group is available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us.
