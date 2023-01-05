The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released a summary of some of its major accomplishments in 2022. From major milestones in habitat restoration that were decades in the making, to climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, to ensuring Minnesota’s unparalleled outdoor opportunities are accessible to more people, the DNR made significant progress on the goals and priorities in its strategic plan.

“I am deeply proud of all that my colleagues at the DNR accomplished this year alongside our partners and the Minnesotans we work with and serve,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We’ve made incredible progress this year and witnessed our collective efforts pay off with inspiring conservation successes. Our natural places are critical to the health of our environment, economy, and people, and key to what make this state an incredible place to live. I look forward to what the DNR and its partners can do together in the coming year and beyond.”

