Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving people younger than 18 can apply for No Child Left Inside grants through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering the grants to help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike, bike or simply learn more about nature.

The DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants (less than $5,000) or larger grants ($5,000-$25,000). The request for proposals and more information about how to apply are available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.