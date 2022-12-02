Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving people younger than 18 can apply for No Child Left Inside grants through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering the grants to help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike, bike or simply learn more about nature.
The DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants (less than $5,000) or larger grants ($5,000-$25,000). The request for proposals and more information about how to apply are available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us.
Mini grants will be awarded by lottery, while larger grants will be awarded using a competitive review process. Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and natural resource education expenses.
The DNR hosted an informational webinar recently that reviewed grant requirements, discussed the application process and answered questions. This session was recorded and is available on the “Who should apply for No Child Left Inside grants” page of the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/no-child-grants/who-should-apply.html.
Give the gift of outdoor opportunities
For those hunting for holiday gift ideas, consider giving someone the opportunity for a lifetime of outdoor adventures. People can purchase a lifetime hunting or fishing license for themselves or as a gift for someone else. More information is available on the DNR website about licenses for Minnesota residents and non-residents.
CWD test results available online
Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations where deer have tested positive previously, and any additional positive CWD results for deer harvested during the current and upcoming Minnesota deer seasons. The DNR also directly notifies any hunter who harvested a deer that subsequently tests positive.
Stay safe on ice
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to be extremely cautious around the water as ice forms.
While ice is never 100% safe, ice in the early stages of formation is particularly dangerous. Falls through the ice or into open water at this time of year can turn tragic quickly, and each year result in serious injuries or deaths.
Anyone who recreates on the ice should wait until there’s at least 4 inches of new, clear ice before walking out onto it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.