The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 10 years of the EagleCam, a popular annual livestream of a bald eagle nest in Minnesota.

The first season of the DNR EagleCam began in January 2013, after the Nongame Wildlife Program installed a webcam in a tree next to an active bald eagle nest. The livestream has grown in popularity since then and now has thousands of followers watching from homes, workplaces, classrooms, waiting rooms and care facilities in all 50 states and at least 150 countries.

