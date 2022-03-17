Controversy over the city of Anoka’s “flag ordinance” recently reignited when the City Council rejected a request to light the Main Street bridge near City Hall in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces.
Adopted in November, the ordinance aims to keep the city as neutral as possible and protect it from litigation by banning the display of any unauthorized “flag, artwork, sign, or similar objects” upon city property. The ordinance drew widespread attention last November, because its sweeping prohibitions technically outlaw activities such as drawing on a city sidewalk with chalk.
Last week a majority of the City Council felt that, based on the ordinance, the city should reject the request to change the bridge colors, but Council Member Erik Skogquist disagreed. Members of the public spoke on both sides of the issue.
Under the ordinance, the city is barred from displaying a commemorative flag or similar objects based on a request from a third party.
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner told the City Council March 7 that in his opinion “the language as it is would not allow for the lighting of the bridge.” If the council wanted to accept the request, it would need to amend the ordinance, he said.
“As was discussed during the adoption of the Flag Ordinance, the City’s ability to remain neutral, unfortunately, required an all-or-none approach,” Baumgartner wrote in a city staff memo.
Skogquist, who cast the lone vote against the ordinance in November, pointed out that the ordinance specifically says citizens have the right to request the council to “authorize an expression of government speech,” and he felt this qualified.
“Something that shouldn’t really be a controversial issue is now becoming something that it really doesn’t need to be,” Skogquist said.
He also argued that even though the flag ordinance is intended to prevent the city from having to pick and choose which groups can have their messages displayed, the city is already making those types of decisions when it takes actions such as lighting the bridge with green for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’re already picking one ethnic group or whatever over another, and we just don’t think about it,” he said.
Mayor Phil Rice said he sees displaying green around St. Patrick’s Day as a more generic expression, like using red around Valentine’s Day, and he said it’s significant that no one asked for the bridge to be green.
Rice also said he believes “every single council member up here supports Ukraine” but that if the city granted this request, it could be obligated to approve other requests.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said the situation “demonstrates perfectly the wisdom and virtue of Anoka’s neutrality ordinance.”
“Our ordinance allows the city to remain neutral, while placing no restrictions on what you can do or say on your own property,” she said. “Light up your house. Go ahead. ... Put out signs. Fly flags. Talk to your neighbors. This ordinance doesn’t limit you from doing any of this in the city.”
But she said if the city did change the colors to blue and yellow, it couldn’t say no to anyone else “or we will be the next ones in court.”
Council Member Jeff Weaver accused Skogquist of scheming to use the situation to “belittle us and make us look like we don’t have compassion for the people of Ukraine.”
“We do,” Weaver said. “We all do. We care. We don’t like it. But it’s not in our [purview].”
A handful of residents addressed the council regarding the issue.
Kevin Landry pointed out that the city displays red and green lights around Christmas, even though not everyone is Christian, and displays orange lights at Halloween, even though some people object to the holiday. He asked if the city is truly being neutral or only using that as an excuse.
He also argued that supporting Ukraine reflects the community’s values.
“If Ukraine being attacked right now doesn’t reflect upon what should happen as far as our values of a country having its freedom, what does?” Landry said. “Most of America, the majority of Americans side with Ukraine.”
But Chholing Taha and her husband, Leslie, spoke in favor of the council’s decision not to support either side of the conflict.
“We’re talking about a global conflict,” Chholing Taha said. “That’s not like Halloween or Valentine’s Day. This is something very passionate, very emotional, and this ordinance is an opportunity to cool things down. People can put a sign in their yard. They can put blue and yellow lights around their garage. ... I just am proud to be in a neutrally open city, where I can have my opinions and thoughts and not have to worry about being harassed because perhaps it’s not the majority of thought.”
Council Member Barnett acknowledged the ordinance is new and said the city may need to adjust some of its practices to ensure it remains as neutral as possible.
