The Fridley Crooners Supper Club announced several upcoming shows as summer concerts begin.
Among the newly announced highlights in June and July: A Juneteenth free concert featuring Ginger Commodore, Cornbread Harris and the William Duncan Group, among others (June 18); local theater and music star Jamecia Bennett (June 22); Aimee Lee and her Superstars new Carpenters tribute (June 24-25); a brand new womencentric revue from Theater Latté Da “12 Angry Women” (July 7-8); the legendary Count Basie Orchestra in back-to-back outdoor shows (July 21), and the back-by-popular demand returns of Gypsy (July 22); Lamont Cranston (July 29, Aug. 26) and “River” (June 23, July 28).
Local and national headliners include Ethan Iverson (June 22); Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas Quintet launch Twin Cities Jazz Fest (June 23); NY cabaret sensation Jeff Harnar interprets Sondheim (June 26), The Harry Allen Trio backs Charmin Michelle (July 2-3); Ann Hampton Callaway plays the Linda Ronstadt songbook (July 23-24); and the premiere of the celebrity open mic show “Cast Party” hosted by Jim Caruso with Billy Stritch (July 24).
For information and tickets, visit www.croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE, just north of Minneapolis and 694 in Fridley.
