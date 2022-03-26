A Ham Lake man will serve 122 months for selling a man fentanyl and methamphetamine that ultimately killed the victim in 2020.
Jakob Daniel Busch, 33, was sentenced to 122 months in prison Jan. 25 for felony third-degree murder. Busch pleaded guilty as charged Nov. 1, 2021 and has credit for 29 days already served.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was found dead Sept. 7, 2020, in Ham Lake.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office reported the victim’s cause of death as the toxic effects of meth and fentanyl.
Police found a text thread in the victim’s phone between the victim and Busch, in which Busch was selling the victim drugs, charges say.
The victim’s brother told law enforcement he thought Busch would probably be the victim’s only source for drugs.
Charges against SLP man accused of threatening victims with crossbow dismissed
Charges filed against a 30-year-old Spring Lake Park man have been dismissed due to lack of sufficient evidence.
Matthew Michael Mills was charged in August 2021 with threats of violence for allegedly threatening some tow truck drivers with a crossbow last June.
Fridley man sentenced for property damage
A 32-year-old man will serve no additional jail time for breaking a window in early 2021.
Nabil Bahgat Omar Bahgat, of Fridley, was sentenced Jan. 5 to 90 days in jail for fourth-degree property damage, with credit for 90 days he already served.
Bahgat pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to the amended charge. He was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a felony. The property damage conviction is a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Bahgat broke a window at a residence Jan. 4, 2021 in Fridley, despite not being allowed on the property.
Columbia Heights man to serve probation for corner store burglary
A 50-year-old man will serve probation for stealing nearly 20 cartons of cigarettes from a corner store in 2020.
Terry Lee McMorris, of Columbia Heights, was sentenced Jan. 11 to 21 months in prison, stayed for three years, for third-degree burglary. If McMorris completes probation he won’t serve any prison time. He was also sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for 31 days already served.
McMorris pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to third-degree burglary. His state lottery fraud charge was dismissed per the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, McMorris burglarized Kitty’s Corner store in Fridley on July 20, 2020. He smashed a window to the business and stole 15-20 cartons of cigarettes.
He was initially charged with stealing and redeeming lottery tickets as well.
Columbia Heights man gets probation, jail time for fourth DWI conviction
A 26-year-old man was sentenced earlier this year to five years probation for his fourth DWI conviction since 2017.
Eric Fernando Vivar-Sinchi, of Columbia Heights, was sentenced Jan. 28 for felony first-degree DWI. He pleaded guilty as charged Nov. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, a Fridley officer pulled over Vivar-Sinchi for driving erratically June 11, 2021.
Vivar-Sinchi refused all DWI tests except one, which he failed.
Woman who drunkenly set fire to a plant and drove away gets probation
A 39-year-old woman will serve seven years of probation for third-degree felony arson and second-degree misdemeanor DWI.
Hanna MargaretLee Counts was sentenced Feb. 9 to one year and one day in prison plus one year in jail, stayed for seven years. If Counts completes probation she will not serve prison or jail time.
Counts was initially charged with first-degree arson, second-degree DWI and obstructing the legal process. She pleaded guilty to the amended felony charge and the DWI charge Nov. 23. The obstruction charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a fire in Fridley May 30, 2020.
Counts started a plant on fire in a hallway at the residence and then left. Officers suspected she was under the influence of alcohol based on her behavior, but Counts refused a DWI test.
Counts eventually admitted she started the plant on fire, panicked and fled in her vehicle.
