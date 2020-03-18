The Spring Lake Park School District will be providing students with free meals during the COVID-19 school closures.
The district will provide a bagged breakfast and lunch option for children ages 1-18 at no cost from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18-20 at Door 33 at Spring Lake Park High School located at 1415 81st Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.
Families are asked to drive up to Door 33 located on the northwest corner of the building near the tennis courts. People can enter the high school parking lot located on the Able street side and loop around to Door 33 located near the tennis courts. Look for a yellow bus. Once you are at Door 33, call 763-600-5095. Staff will bring the meals to you.
Pickup sites will be expanded into the community next week. As locations and schedules are finalized they will be shared at springlakeparkschools.org.
