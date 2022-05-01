The Coon Rapids Senior Center hosted an anniversary party for couples married 50 years or more on Thursday, April 21.

The center recognized 32 couples this year with certificates, lunch and wedding cake.

The couples in attendance spanned from 50-year marriages all the way up to nearly 67 years.

The couples had a combined marriage of about 1,900 years, program specialist Kris Niebler said. 

“My calculator almost broke,” she joked at the ceremony.

Council Member Kari Rehrauer handed out certificates of recognition to the couples.

“There is great love in here,” she said.

The senior center’s longest couple, Marilyn and Dennis Hammerseng, were married June 6, 1955, in Oskhosh, Wisconsin.

