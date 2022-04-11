A new, upgraded drone will soon be in the hands of the Coon Rapids Police Department.
The unmanned aerial device is used for search and rescue purposes, as well as locating missing persons or for looking in areas that are hard to navigate on foot, Police Chief Brad Wise said.
The city of Coon Rapids allocated $32,108 in its 2022 budget to purchase a drone for the police department. State law requires time for public comment regarding the purchase. No one spoke at the public hearing.
The police department first purchased a drone for about $4,862 in 2020 to train staff on its workings.
“We’re finding the drone has been very helpful in a number of really significant incidents,” Wise said. The entry-level drone has since become obsolete. The upgraded model has camera improvements, enhanced heat signature capability, a searchlight and longer running duration than its predecessor.
Those improvements will help the department when it’s looking for people, especially in the dark, Wise said.
The state requires the department to report each drone deployment annually.
The department must have a search warrant to use the drone, except in nine situations laid out by the state:
• Flying over a public event in which public safety risk is heightened.
• For training or public relations purposes.
• During or in the aftermath of an emergency that could involve death or harm.
• Conducting a threat assessment before an event.
• During or after disasters.
• To collect information regarding a reasonable suspicion of criminal acts.
• If a government entity requests it for a reason unrelated to law enforcement.
• Collecting information for crash reconstruction.
• To counter the risk of a terrorist attack, based on credible information.
Eight Coon Rapids officers are licensed to operate the drone by the Federal Aviation Administration, Wise said.
“This device ... has to be operated by someone who knows what they’re doing,” Wise said.
On the new drone, the department can upgrade the camera as needed without needing to replace the entire aircraft.
Any drone the department uses will only be used in necessary situations, Wise said.
“It’s never flown for fun,” Wise said. “It’s never flown to spy. It can’t be used with facial recognition technology. It’s not allowed to be a weapon in any circumstance. ... It’s a great tool for us. We appreciate the use we have of it. We would never jeopardize the ability to have this by it being allowed or even considered to be misused.”
In 2020, the department deployed the drone 103 times — 63 of which were for training and 40 were for incident-related uses. In 2021, the drone was deployed 36 times — 20 of which were during or after an emergency.
He said drones could assist the department with completing search warrants, although its size could make that tricky.
“The use of the drone can actually help us,” Wise said. “It can go into a house or go into a building and search without putting people in harm’s way — either the people we’re searching for, or the officers who are doing the looking.”
The Minnesota Crime Prevention Association is looking into purchasing a smaller drone for the department for those types of uses, Wise said.
Council Member Kari Rehrauer said she is in support of the drone.
“I think it will be a great tool,” Rehrauer said. “It’s very likely it could be a piece of life-saving equipment and, therefore, it’s well worth the cost when you think of possibly saving a life.”
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Heights Police Department also have drone programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.